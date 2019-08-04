Two rescued off the coast of Donegal

Two people were rescued off the coast of Donegal last night.

The pair were in a small boat which was four nautical miles off Fanad Head when it began taking on water.

The people on board put out a distress signal which was picked up by the Irish naval vessel, the LÉ CIARA.

The naval vessel, which was undergoing patrols, located the boat and stayed with it until the Lough Swilly RNLI vessel arrived on the scene.

The Lough Swilly boat then towed the boat to safety.

The LÉ CIARA was stood down from SAR Operations and resumed its Maritime Defence & Security Operations patrol.

Those on the boat did not require medical treatment and were all reported safe following the rescue.