Two men remain in Garda custody following a drugs seizure in Kildare yesterday.

Cannabis herb worth €70,000 was found during the search of a plot of land in Kilmeague.

The men - who are aged 28 and 33 - are being questioned at Naas Garda Station.

They are currently detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations ongoing.