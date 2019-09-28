News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 07:53 AM

Two men are still in custody after €4m worth of drugs was seized in Dublin yesterday evening.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau found the heroin and cocaine during two raids in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.

The two men in their 20s and 50s were arrested for drug-trafficking and can be questioned for up to 48 hours.

"Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carried out two searches in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas of Dublin (yesterday)," a garda spokesperson said.

"During the course of the searches, heroin and cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized with an estimated street value of €4m."

The two men are being detained under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

