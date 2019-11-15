News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two released without charge in Patrick Heeran investigation

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 04:36 PM

A man and a woman arrested yesterday in relation to the murder of Patrick Heeran have been released without charge.

Patrick Heeran was last seen in Mohill in Co Leitrim on October 3, 2011.

The 48-year-old disappeared without trace and the case was upgraded to murder fiver years later in 2016.

His body has never been found.

A man in his mid-20s and a woman, also in her mid-20s, were both arrested in the midlands area but have now been released from Tullamore garda station.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman was held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

