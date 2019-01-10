NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two planes involved in near miss while taxiing at Dublin Airport last year

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 12:44 PM

Two planes waiting to take off at Dublin Airport last May almost clipped each other, a new report shows.

Two Aer Lingus flights were involved in near-misses while taxiing on May 19 last.

While taxing, one plane passed "in close proximity" to the front of another aircraft.

READ MORE: Man, 54, arrested in connection with Strokestown incident

Two of the planes were operating on a different frequency, so they could not hear instructions to stop.

Neither aircraft was damaged, and nobody was injured.

The report was released by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is part of the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport, and is responsible for the investigation of aircraft incidents and accidents.


KEYWORDS

Dublin AirportFlightsInvestigation

Related Articles

Proposed law would put Fingal Council in charge of monitoring Dublin Airport noise levels

Around 300 jobs up for grabs in construction of Dublin Airport's new runway

VIDEO: Impromptu sing-song breaks out in Dublin airport during six-hour flight delay

Man dies following workplace incident at Dublin Airport

More in this Section

Husband accused of stabbing wife remanded in custody

Man seriously injured in Bray shooting

The Lotto results are in...

Ireland to welcome five unaccompanied child refugees rescued from the Mediterranean


Lifestyle

No bones about it: Caring for your skeleton is important from your early years

Simple steps to curb clutter and create a happier, more orderly home

8 essential tips for saving money on your holidays

10 ways to get your child off Fortnite

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »