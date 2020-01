Two people having been shot in Ballymun in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Killeek Lane.

According to reports their injuries are described as life-threatening.

Gardaí are at the scene and the area has been sealed off.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an alleged shooting incident at Killeek Lane, Dublin. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/b1LqUKP5iB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 17, 2020

More to follow