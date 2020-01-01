News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two people injured in crash between Luas and car

Two people injured in crash between Luas and car
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 12:03 PM

Two people have been injured in a crash between a tram and a car.

The Luas Red Line had been shut down, however it is now running with delays.

The incident occurred after 8am this morning at the junction of Capel Street and Upper Abbey Street where the Red Luas line crosses the street.

The luas was headed east for the Point Depot when it collided with a saloon car that came to rest against a utilities box on Upper Abbey Street.

Gardaí and firefighters came to the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital for minor injuries.

Nobody else is reported to be hurt in the crash.

READ MORE

Three young women hospitalised in Cork following crash

More on this topic

Three young women hospitalised in Cork following crashThree young women hospitalised in Cork following crash

19-year-old killed in Derry crash19-year-old killed in Derry crash

Two women airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co RoscommonTwo women airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co Roscommon

Woman, 52, dies after Christmas Eve Galway crashWoman, 52, dies after Christmas Eve Galway crash


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

US firm making blackmail claim obtains injunction to remove information from websiteUS firm making blackmail claim obtains injunction to remove information from website

Irish Water's plans to charge for wasted water on hold until 2022Irish Water's plans to charge for wasted water on hold until 2022

Talks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housingTalks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housing

15 cars set on fire in arson attack in Armagh15 cars set on fire in arson attack in Armagh


Lifestyle

Any of these would be better than going on a juice cleanse.5 things to detox for 2020 which don’t involve your body

It’s January and Blue Monday - the most depressing day of the year – is almost upon us.Feelgood Factor: Spreading joy is all in a day's work for these three women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »