Two people in their 70s restrained in aggravated burglary in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 06:17 PM

Gardaí have appealed for information following an aggravated burglary in Dublin.

Gardaí say the burglary occurred at a house in the Templeogue Road area of Terenure at around 10:30am this morning.

Gardaí said three men gained entry to the house and proceeded to restrain the two occupants of the house, a man and woman both aged in their 70s.

The men then left the scene in a small white van.

Gardaí say no serious injuries were sustained in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any information and in particular, would like to speak to any motorists or cyclists who travelled along the R137 Templeogue Road between the hours of 9am and 11:30am today who may have dash-cam footage

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ternure Garda Station on 01 666 6400.

