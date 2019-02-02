NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two people dead after road collisions in Offaly and Limerick

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 07:49 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to separate fatal road crashes in Limerick and Offaly yesterday.

A 35-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision when his car left the road near Banagher and struck a wall at around 3pm.

A passenger in the car, a man in his late 20s, was not injured.

Earlier yesterday at around 10.10am, a 27-year-old man died after his car collided with a lorry on Limerick's N21.

It is understood he was the only person in the car. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was unharmed in the incident.

The victims of both road collisions were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage of either incident.

Yesterday's crashes come as safety chiefs advise motorists to slow down and be prepared for winter driving conditions during the current cold spell.

Motorists are advised to take particular care on secondary roads and on higher ground due to the risk of lingering ice and frost.

Drivers should slow down in affected areas, as stopping distances are about 10 times longer on icy surfaces. Frost and ice will clear slowly this afternoon with temperatures ranging from 3ºC-7ºC.


