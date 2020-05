Two people have been charged in connection with an altercation involving a number of people in Co. Tipperary last month.

Gardaí were called to reports of the altercation in the Prior Park Road area of Clonmel last Monday at around 5:55pm.

A man, aged in his early 40s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested by officers yesterday.

They were detained at Clonmel Garda Station and have both since been charged.

They are due to appear before Clonmel District Court this morning.