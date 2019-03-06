Two people arrested in connection with murder of Irishman in Malaysia

Two people have been arrested in Malaysia in connection with the murder of an Irishman.

Brian Patrick O'Reilly

The body of 50-year-old Brian Patrick O'Reilly was found at his apartment in George Town, Penang on Monday evening.

Local media reports that a 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested.

It is believed a cryptic note was left near the victim's body and police are still searching for a man who is believed to be the main suspect.

A note at the scene read: “I respected the police & still do but justice sometimes has to be gained. I hate you mafia killing scamers [sic], I love my girl and she is dead.”

Mr O’Reilly’s body was discovered after a property agent had made attempts to access his apartment to repair an office air conditioner.

George Town police chief Che Zaimani Che Awang said Mr O’Reilly was an IT manager who moved to the area last month.