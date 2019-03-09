Two people arrested after drugs worth €690,000 seized in Co Meath

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €690,000 have been seized by Gardaí in Co Meath.
During a search of a house at Tailteann Drive, Navan, Gardaí recovered herbal cannabis, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and diamorphine, as well as a large amount of suspected mixing agent and other drug-related paraphernalia.
The search was carried out last night by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, Navan Detective Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit.
A garda spokesperson said the total estimated street value of the drugs seized is €690,000.
A man in his early fifties and a woman in her late thirties were arrested and taken to Kells Garda Station.
They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.