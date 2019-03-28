Two more men arrested in relation to feud-related organised crime in Dublin

Gardaí investigating the serious feud-related organised crime activities in the Dublin region made two more arrests today.

Two men in their 20s and 30s are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dublin Garda stations.

There are now five men in custody relating to this investigation.

READ MORE Girl who underwent craniotomy after being knocked down settles case for €1.5m

Three men were arrested yesterday for conspiracy to murder and are currently detained under the same act.

Gardaí said the men, aged between 24 and 38, were arrested in the north inner-city and Finglas areas of Dublin.