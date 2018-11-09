Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two more men arrested in connection with David Boland death

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 08:36 PM

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of David Boland, 34.

Mr Boland died during an incident on Duke Street, Athy, Co. Kildare, on the morning of Thursday, November 1.

David Boland

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested this afternoon in Athy.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations.

This brings the number of people arrested to date as part of this ongoing investigation to four.

A 20-year-old man is currently before the courts charged in connection with the case.

