Two months in jail for threatening behaviour

By Liam Heylin

A drunken man threw his mobile phone on the ground in anger and shouted abuse at people who walked past him in the Bishopstown area of Cork was yesterday jailed for two months.

Roy O’Callaghan, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty yesterday to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Inspector Gary McPolin said the incident occurred at 8.30am on June 7 at Curraheen Rd, Cork.

“Mr O’Callaghan was seen throwing his mobile phone on the ground shouting at people. He had some intoxicant consumed at the time,” the inspector said.

The accused man had 74 convictions for being drunk and a danger and 13 for threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed two months in jail on the defendant for the threatening behaviour and offered five days in prison in default of payment of a €200 fine for the drunkenness.

The overall prison term will run concurrently a term of three months imposed on him for trespassing at his mother’s neighbour’s house.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said earlier in the week that “no damage was caused and nothing was taken”. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said O’Callaghan was trespassing to find somewhere to stay that was near his mother.