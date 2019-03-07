NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two million cigarettes worth over €1m seized at Dublin Port

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 10:50 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Revenue officers seized 2.3 million smuggled cigarettes at Dublin Port on Monday.

The seized cigarettes, which originated in Belarus, have a retail value of over €1.2m, and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €1m.

They had arrived at the port in a container from Rotterdam and were found as a result of routine profiling by officers.

Revenue says that investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, 12,000 unstamped cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers during the search of a house in North County Dublin.

The cigarettes, branded Marlboro Gold, originated in the Ukraine and have an estimated retail value of over €6,400.

