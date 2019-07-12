News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two mental health units criticised by inspectors

Two mental health units criticised by inspectors
Connolly Hospital, Dublin
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 12:54 PM

A HSE mental health unit in a Dublin hospital where patients could not access a variety of health services and where communal rooms had a “stark” appearance has been criticised by the Mental Health Commission (MHC).

The Sycamore Unit at Connolly Hospital, which provides a Psychiatry of Later Life service, had “insufficient” staff numbers and skill mix to meet the assessed needs of residents.

Neither did it provide patient access to a physical health occupational therapist, a pharmacist, a social worker, or a psychologist.

In addition, a registered psychiatric nurse was not always on duty or in charge.

MHC inspectors said access to a dietitian “was provided for urgent referrals only, and there were no routine assessments or reviews for any resident”.

Inspectors said the lack of provision of health services for this patient group was “unacceptable”.

Moreover, the unit was “not kept in a good state of repair” and had a stark appearance “not in line with good practice in specialist care of people with dementia”.

READ MORE

Father of Santina Cawley stands by daughter's coffin throughout funeral Mass

HSE management outlined a number of corrective actions to address the shortcomings including ensuring an appropriately qualified staff member was on duty and in charge at all times.

It said it was establishing a working group with management of Connolly Hospital to address the deficit of therapeutic services and that issues regarding maintenance would be communicated to estates in Connolly Hospital.

A 20-bed child and adolescent mental health unit (CAMHS) in Cork also came in for criticism for using CCTV cameras that “had the capability” to transmit a resident’s image to a monitor that was viewed by administration staff, and not just the health professional responsible for the patient.

Éist Linn in Bessborough, Blackrock, was also criticised for breaching the code of practice when using physical restraint; for example, in two cases a doctor did not complete a medical examination of the resident within three hours of the restraint taking place.

Residents also had no access to an occupational therapist at the time of the inspection last February.

The HSE said an occupational therapist is now in post and that there is no longer recording equipment at the centre.

It also said staff would undergo training in physical restraint policy.

READ MORE

Six-packs and bulging biceps – how appearance pressures take their toll on men's mental health

More on this topic

Six-packs and bulging biceps – how appearance pressures take their toll on men's mental healthSix-packs and bulging biceps – how appearance pressures take their toll on men's mental health

'High-risks' in three mental health units in Cork and Dublin'High-risks' in three mental health units in Cork and Dublin

Family cases 'the poor relation' of justice systemFamily cases 'the poor relation' of justice system

Calls in the Dáil for stricter regulation and better mental health facilities for childrenCalls in the Dáil for stricter regulation and better mental health facilities for children

TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'

Most landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research showsMost landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research shows

Judge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepoverJudge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepover

Man apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horseMan apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horse


Lifestyle

Peri-menopausal changes can begin anywhere from the age of 35 onwards as levels of progesterone and oestrogen typically begin to decline. Taking steps to support your hormonal health naturally at this stage should help you to transition more easily.Ask Megan Sheppard: I’m 45 and have started to get the occasional hot flush.

Summer's bounty of green leaves, tomatoes and herbs makes for the easiest meals to eat whatever the weather.Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils

Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne believes women need to be realistic about their post-pregnancy bodies, writes Ciara McDonnell.'Snapping back into shape isn't normal': Dietitian Aoife Hearne gets real about post-baby weight loss

The music, the stress, the long hours, and, of course, the memories — Pat Conway recalls his time working at the Lobby and how he misses it, writes Ellie O’Byrne.'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »