Two men wearing hoods and carrying a hammer break into house in Down

There has been an aggravated burglary in the North.

It happened at a house in the Old Market Square area of Newtownards in Co Down at around 1.45am.

Two men wearing hoods and carrying a hammer broke into the property and assaulted two men and a woman who were inside.

A fourth person who was in the house, a man, jumped from a first-floor window to escape the intruders.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The PSNI have issued an appeal for information. They say anyone with information can contact detectives at Bangor " on 101, ref no 166 16/12/18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."