NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men wearing hoods and carrying a hammer break into house in Down

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 07:07 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There has been an aggravated burglary in the North.

It happened at a house in the Old Market Square area of Newtownards in Co Down at around 1.45am.

Two men wearing hoods and carrying a hammer broke into the property and assaulted two men and a woman who were inside.

A fourth person who was in the house, a man, jumped from a first-floor window to escape the intruders.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The PSNI have issued an appeal for information. They say anyone with information can contact detectives at Bangor " on 101, ref no 166 16/12/18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."


More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after digger used to steal ATM from Monaghan bank

Gardaí appeal to mother of baby found on Dublin beach

17 properties worth €1m or more sold weekly in Ireland

ESB restore power to most homes after Storm Deirdre


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »