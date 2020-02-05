News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men suffer serious injuries in assault on grounds of prison

File photo of Wheatfield Prison
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 05:18 PM

Two men have been seriously injured in what Gardaí have called a "serious assault" on the grounds of Wheatfield Prison today.

Officers said a number of males attacked the two shortly before 3pm today.

The injured men, in their 20s and 40s, were taken to Tallaght University Hospital by car with serious injuries.

Shortly after, a vehicle with a number of people inside was stopped by Gardaí on the Kennelsfort Road and a number of arrests were made.

All the people arrested have been detained in Dublin Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene has been cleared and the vehicle involved has been taken away for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone travelling in both directions on Cloverhill Road, between 2.30pm and 3.15pm to come forward. They are particularly appealing to road users with camera footage (including dashcam) to make it available to investigators at the incident room at Lucan Garda Station.

