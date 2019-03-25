NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men suffer head injuries in Tipperary pub attack

South Tipperary General Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 06:03 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in County Tipperary last night.

Two men in their 20s and 30s received head injuries when they were attacked in a pub near Cashel.

It happened in New Inn village at around 11 o'clock.

Both have been taken to South Tipperary Hospital.

Gardaí wish to speak to anybody who was present in New Inn, or passed through the village, between 9pm and 11.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.

More on this topic

Sexual offences up more than 10%, CSO figures show

Man, 30s, arrested after drugs worth €70,000 seized in Cork city

Post-mortem completed on body of man, 40s, who died in Co Laois

Gardaí in training for public-order policing

More in this Section

17th century Cork couples needed ‘insurance policies’ of up to €200k to get married

Teenage boy tried to murder woman he met on social media

Breast cancer assessments offered in fewer hospitals ‘to consolidate services’

'I almost ended up on her lap': Supervet describes awkward encounter with Queen


Lifestyle

Open your mind to making an entrance

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »