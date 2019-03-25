Two men suffer head injuries in Tipperary pub attack

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in County Tipperary last night.

Two men in their 20s and 30s received head injuries when they were attacked in a pub near Cashel.

It happened in New Inn village at around 11 o'clock.

Both have been taken to South Tipperary Hospital.

Gardaí wish to speak to anybody who was present in New Inn, or passed through the village, between 9pm and 11.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.