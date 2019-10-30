News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men still in custody following €3.2m drug seizure

An image of today's drugs seizure in Louth.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 07:45 AM

Two men are still in Garda custody after a drug seizure in Co Louth.

€3.2m worth of cannabis herb was discovered in a truck in Ballymascanlon, near Dundalk, yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle in Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday, and searched it.

The search yielded cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €3.2m, subject to analysis.

The cannabis herb was concealed within a load of fresh vegetables.

Two men, aged 57 and 42, from the UK and Northern Ireland were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are being held at Dundalk garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

