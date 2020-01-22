News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men speak to gardaí in relation to torching of man in Cork

Gardaí at the scene of the burglary on Monday morning.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 10:59 AM

Gardaí have spoken to two men after a father-of-three was doused in petrol and set alight in Cork.

The two men in their 20s presented themselves at Mayfield Garda Station yesterday but were not arrested.

Gardaí told RTÉ that the two men were "helping them with the inquiries".

The victim's injuries have been described as life-threatening and it is understood he is in an induced coma.

The 23-year-old was beaten around the head before he was doused with petrol and set alight.

The attack happened in Mayfield in the early hours of Monday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

