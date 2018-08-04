Two men remanded over burglary at widow’s home

Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a burglary at the Cork city home of a frail and elderly widow who is recovering from a stroke.

Kevin Coade, aged 40, and Martin Twomey, aged 37, both with addresses in the Friar’s Walk area on the southside of the city, appeared before Judge John King at Cork District Court yesterday charged in connection with the incident at Friar’s Walk, Cork, on July 25.

Mr Coade was further charged with the production of an article, namely a crowbar, after the alleged incident.

Detective Garda Gordon Crowley said neither accused made any reply when charged.

Inspector John Deasy objected to bail in relation to both accused.

Det Garda Crowley told Judge John King that at around 9pm on July 25, an 81-year-old widow left her home in the Friar’s Walk area to go for a walk as part of her post-stroke rehabilitation programme.

She was accompanied on the walk by a 74-year-old neighbour.

When they returned to the house around 9.30pm, they saw two men in the hallway of the widow’s house.

The men fled the scene, running past the two women and onto the road.

The younger woman followed for a distance and then called to three men nearby to help.

As they confronted the two men on the footpath, one dropped a bag while the second escaped.

Det Garda Crowley said the widow’s health has deteriorated further since the incident.

He said garda investigations have yielded CCTV footage and independent witness statements.

The court was also told that Mr Twomey admitted during questioning that he is a drug addict and that, if granted bail, there were Garda concerns that he might commit offences to feed his habit.

Mr Twomey’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, said his client is in recovery and is engaging with addiction services.

Mr Twomey told Judge King that he completed a drug treatment programme last year but relapsed a few months later, and was now on a waiting list for a methadone programme.

He said that he works with a cleaning company and would comply with whatever bail conditions may be imposed so that he could continue to work, live with his partner in Hollyhill, and care for their two children.

She is expecting the couple’s third child.

However, Judge King refused bail in both cases and remanded both men to appear before court again on August 10.