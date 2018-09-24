Two men remanded in custody after being charged with money laundering offences

Two men have appeared in court charged with money laundering offences in Wexford and Dublin.

A large sum of cash was found over the weekend by gardaí investigating organised crime.

44-year-old Bernard Joyce from Newtown, Beauparc, in Co Meath appeared in court this afternoon charged with one money laundering offence in relation to the possession of €1m.

The court heard the accused, who is unemployed, made no reply when charged and cautioned yesterday evening.

The judge noted the amount on the charge sheet actually read that he was charged in relation to €1 as opposed to €1m because of where the decimal point had been inserted. It was then corrected.

Mr Joyce didn’t apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

The court heard the second man, 29-year-old Glenn Power from Cole Park Road in Ballyfermot in Dublin, is charged with two money laundering offences.

It’s alleged he was caught handing over €505,000 at a carpark in Wexford town and €500,000 was later allegedly found in the attic of his Dublin home.

His solicitor said he maintains he wasn’t aware of how much was in the bag.

Mr Power was refused bail and is due back in court on Friday.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear in court again at later dates.

Digital Desk