Two men remain in custody following discovery of cannabis worth €90k in Co Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Two men remain in custody following their arrests yesterday in relation to the discovery of cannabis and cannabis plants in Co Meath.

As part of an intelligence led operation, Gardaí from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Armed Support Unit Newbridge, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and local Gardaí, carried out a search of a property in Laytown yesterday.

Cannabis and cannabis plants with a market value of €90,000 was discovered.

In total, five males were arrested in relation to this incident.

Three men have since been released with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.

A further two remain in custody in Meath Garda Stations.

