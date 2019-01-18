NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men released on bail told to stay out of West Cork

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 05:28 PM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Two men facing a charge of obtaining two cheques worth a total of €6,500 by deception have been released on bail - with one of the conditions that they stay out of West Cork apart from court attendances and legal appointments.

Thomas O'Driscoll of 3 Boherbuoi in Rathkeale, Co Limerick and Patrick O'Driscoll of 4 Wolfburgess East, also in Rathkeale, appeared before Bandon District Court on the alleged charge.

The two men face the charge that on November 21 last at Carnawee, Goleen in Co Cork that they did dishonestly by deception induce a woman to sign one cheque worth €3,000 made payable to another woman, and to sign another cheque worth €3,500 and payable to Thomas O'Driscoll.

Judge James McNulty heard that Thomas O'Driscoll was arrested on January 17 last and that the 38-year-old said "no reply" when the charge was put to him.

The court heard that Patrick O'Driscoll was arrested at around the same time on January 17, and that the man, who will turn 37 this Sunday, made no reply after caution.

Both men were released after lodging separate sums of €3,500 and are now subject to agreed bail conditions, including that they sign on three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Newcastlewest Garda Station in Co Limerick; that they reside at the addresses provided and surrender their passports and not apply for new passports; that they provide contact details to gardaí on which they can be reached, and that they have no contact with the alleged injured party in the case.

The two men must also remain out of West Cork bar court appearances or solicitor appointments. The men will next appear before court in Bantry on January 24.


