Two men refused bail as they appear in court on forgery charges following Donegal raid

Two men have been remanded in custody after Gardaí raided a house in Co Donegal and found a range of stolen passports, false identity cards and stolen driving licenses.

The men were part of a group of three people arrested on Tuesday morning when Gardaí raided a rented house in Letterkenny.

The third man was today released without charge.

The two men who appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court are both Romanian nationals.

Evidence and reasons for objections to bail was given by officers from the Garda Bureau of Fraud Investigation, Detective Garda Stephen Kelly and Detective Garda Paulina Szramozski.

Legal representatives for both men, barrister Sean Magee and solicitor Kieran O'Gorman applied for bail which was objected to by Gardaí.

Having heard the bail applications, Judge Paul Kelly turned down both applications.

He said he was refusing the applications on a number of grounds including the seriousness of the charges, the likelihood of both reoffending and the possibility that they could leave the jurisdiction.

The first man charged was Ioan Barbuc, aged 25 of Glenoughty Close in Letterkenny

He was charged with four offences including having articles used to make forged documents and possession of a stolen UK driver's license.

He was also charged with possession of a stolen Irish passport and also the possession of a forged Romanian National Identity card.

The second man, Andrei Ciocan, aged 31, also of Glenoughty Close, appeared on six charges.

They included handling stolen property namely €1,100 in cash, possession of a stolen UK driver's license and having possession of a forged Romanian Identity card.

He was also charged with having possession of a forged Romanian driving license, possession of a forged Romanian Identity card as well as possession of a stolen Irish passport, Public Services Card and driving license.

Judge Kelly remanded both men to appear by videolink to Letterkenny District Court next Thursday, April 25 when directions by the DPP are expected to be given in both cases.