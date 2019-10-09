News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men rearrested in Vincent Parsons murder case remanded in custody

Sean Carlyle leaving court today. Pic: Collins
By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 01:05 PM

Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged with the murder of a father-of-two who died after he suffered serious injuries during a night out in Tallaght.

Vincent Parsons, a welder from Melrose Lawns, Clondalkin in west Dublin, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in the Killinarden Estate on the night of August 24 last.

He was found near a pub where he had been socialising earlier that night.

He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by where he was pronounced dead two days later.

Sean Carlyle, 27, from Donomore Avenue, Tallaght, and Philip Disney, 24 from Donomore Crescent, also in Tallaght, were remanded in custody for a week after they appeared in court today charged with murder.

On Tuesday, gardaí re-arrested the two men and they were detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They were later charged and held overnight pending their appearance before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

They are accused of murder of Mr Parsons at Killinarden Way on August 24.

Their cases were called separately.

Mr Carlyle was first.

Dressed in light grey tracksuit and runners, he stood silently at the side of the packed courtroom.

Detective Garda Conor Harrison told Judge Smyth the accused made no reply when charged.

Due to the nature of the charge the district court cannot consider bail.

Mr Carlyle’s solicitor Michael Hennessy said, however, that an application for bail will be brought before the High Court.

His client was granted legal aid and remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 16 next.

Philip Disney also made no reply when he was charged and handed a true copy of his charge sheet, said Detective Garda Barry O’Mahony.

Dressed in blue jeans, a grey hoodie with black sleeves and runners, Mr Disney was remanded in custody to appear on the same date and at the same court as his co-accused.

He also remained silent during the hearing.

His solicitor Shalom Binchy provided the court with a statement of her client’s means after which the judge agreed to grant him legal aid.

Neither man has indicated how they will plead.

Friends and family members of the deceased sat on the right of the court while supporters of the two defendants were seated on the opposite side during the brief hearing.

