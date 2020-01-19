News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge
Members of An Garda conduct a search at the scene of a shooting in Killeek Lane on Friday. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 06:41 PM

Two men arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Dublin on Friday have been released without charge.

At 11.30am on Friday morning, two men sitting in a parked vehicle at an industrial premises at Killeek Lane, St Margaret's, were approached by a lone gunman.

A number of shots were fired into the vehicle.

The gunman then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by another man.

The victims, both aged in their late 30s, received treatment at the scene before being transferred to Beamount and Connolly Memorial Hospitals.

At 12.30pm, two men in their early 30s were arrested and detained at garda stations in North Dublin City.

Investigations are continuing and Gardaí are appealing for assistance from members of the public who may have seen a Black Citroen C4 car, registration 151 D 34526 between 11.30am when it left the vicinity of Killeek Lane and 12.30pm when it was abandoned and set on fire at Greenwood Avenue, Coolock.

Gardaí later found the car burnt out in Coolock.

READ MORE

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


shootingDublin

More in this Section

Three men arrested following Belfast 'knife fight'Three men arrested following Belfast 'knife fight'

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Cork overnightPedestrian seriously injured after collision in Cork overnight

Cork University Hospital made over €2.5m from car parking charges in 2019Cork University Hospital made over €2.5m from car parking charges in 2019

Freezing temperatures to continue throughout the morning Freezing temperatures to continue throughout the morning


Lifestyle

Flexibility naturally declines with age but there’s a lot you can to stay supple through the decades, says Peta Bee.At full stretch: How to stay flexible through the years

WHEN I think about the kind of child I was, I would say that I was the exact same kind of person that I am as an adult. I have always been fascinated by things that I don’t quite yet understand. I recognise that I hardly understand anything and that most of the world is and always has been so beautifully complex to me.School Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallible

Charlize Theron is unrecognisable as Fox News star Megyn Kelly in ‘Bombshell’, a film that looks at the sexual harassment scandal at the network. She talks to Laura Harding about Me Too and the complexity of the film.Charlize Theron on Bombshell: ‘For the first time we are realising women can be part of the problem'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »