Two men injured in paramilitary-style shootings in Derry

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 10:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A community is in shock after two men were shot in Derry in paramilitary-style attacks, ten minutes apart.

The shootings happened in the heavily-residential Ballymagroarty area of the city last night.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Boyd, of the PSNI, said: “Both these incidents happened within 10 minutes of each other and less than 100 metres apart.

“The first, in which a 24-year-old man was shot in the knee was reported to us around 8.10pm and took place on a grassed area close to Corrib Court.

“The second was reported just after 8.20pm, where a 32-year-old man was shot once in the leg on a grassed area near O’Casey Court.

“We are treating both incidents as paramilitary–style attacks; attacks that were brutal and vicious, and will leave these two men with both physical and psychological scars.

“These attacks are yet again more examples of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“We would appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Ballymagroarty area before the attacks last night to get in touch with detectives."

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The people of Derry, across the city and district do not want this happening on our streets and we have demonstrated that and said it loud and clear

One resident told the Press Association the community have been shaken by the incident.

“I just can’t believe it happened so out in the open, and so early in the evening, they have no shame.

“There could have been children out playing or anything, it’s not wanted in Ballymagroarty, or anywhere in Derry for that matter.”

Derry resident and Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson condemned the attack.

“The people of Derry, across the city and district do not want this happening on our streets and we have demonstrated that and said it loud and clear,” Ms Anderson said.

“Obviously they are not being listened to by those involved with these kinds of actions, but I would urge anyone with information to pass it onto the PSNI.”

- Press Association


