Two men in their 20s arrested as part of investigation into Limerick burglaries

File photo of Henry Street Garda Station
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 08:31 PM

Gardaí have arrested two men in an investigation into a number of burglaries and thefts in Limerick.

They say the investigation covers a series of incidents in the Limerick Garda Division since the beginning of the year.

Searches were carried today in Limerick city by detective gardaí, with assistance from the Divisional Crime Task Force.

The two men arrested are both aged in their 20s.

They are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.

TOPIC: Gardai

