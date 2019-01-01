Two men hospitalised after shooting in Dublin takeaway

Two men are being treated in hospital following a shooting at a fast food takeaway in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in Edenmore in Coolock just after midnight.

A lone male entered the premises armed with what is described as a handgun.

He demanded cash and then discharged a number of shots. Two male staff members, aged 38 and 28, received gunshot wounds.

Both men were removed to Beaumont Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries which are not believed to life-threatening.

READ MORE: Teenage girl with seriously injured in Cork road accident

In a follow-up operation two men, aged 44 and 18, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

They are detained at Coolock and Raheny Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any person with information to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.