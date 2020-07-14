News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men held after flight to Dublin diverted to Stansted Airport due to ‘security alert’

File photo.
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 06:35 AM

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after a flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to divert to Stansted Airport.

Essex Police said the plane was diverted on Monday due to “reports of a security alert” but nothing suspicious was found on board after investigations.

Two men, aged 47 and 26, are in custody.

A force spokesman said: “A flight from Krakow to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday July 13 due to reports of a security alert.

“Following investigations on the plane, we have been able to establish there is nothing suspicious on board.

“The aircraft has been handed back to Stansted Airport and the operator.

“Two men – aged 47 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft and are currently in custody.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved.”

