Two men have died after house fire in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 04:33 PM

Two men have died following a house fire in Drimnagh this afternoon.

Fire services and gardaí were called to the scene in the Slievebloom Park area at around 1.45pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade brought the fire under control and the bodies of two men, thought to be aged in their late 60s and early 70s, were discovered inside the house.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene has been preserved as investigating gardaí work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The bodies of the two men will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where post-mortem examinations will be conducted by the State Pathologist tomorrow.

Results of the the post-mortems and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Station on 01-666 6600 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

One death reported in NI as ministers thank public for sacrifices they’ve made

