News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men from Dublin arrested and loaded firearm seized in Westmeath

Two men from Dublin arrested and loaded firearm seized in Westmeath
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 04:04 PM

Two men have been arrested and a firearm has been seized in Rathowen, Co Westmeath today.

Detective Gardaí in Blanchardstown, who are investigating organised crime activity in that area, conducted the operation today.

The two men are from the Dublin area and were arrested with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit in Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

A fully loaded semi-automatic Makarov handgun was recovered in the vehicle.

The two males are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Lisa Smith walked toddler daughter, 'through bombs, poverty, and cesspit camps' to come home, lawyer tells court

More on this topic

Probationer garda helps arrest Cork city shoplifter days after starting dutyProbationer garda helps arrest Cork city shoplifter days after starting duty

Varying crime detection rates revealed with sex offences lowest, drug offences highestVarying crime detection rates revealed with sex offences lowest, drug offences highest

Sexual offences come last in crime detection rates for 2018Sexual offences come last in crime detection rates for 2018

CSO crime detection figures published for first since 2016CSO crime detection figures published for first since 2016


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in CorkNo oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »