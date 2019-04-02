NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men escape uninjured after attempted shooting outside Blanchardstown school

Picture: Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 05:20 PM

Two men have narrowly escaped injury after a shooting outside a secondary school in West Dublin.

It happened outside Riversdale Community College when the gunman approached the men just after 3.30pm this afternoon.

He missed his target and fled the scene.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown, who are at the scene, say their investigation is still live.

Gardaí have confirmed that they were alerted to a shooting incident in the Corduff area (Blanchardstown Road North) at approximately 3.40pm.

They said that no persons were injured during the incident.

According to RTÉ, gardaí believe that a man who was waiting to collect a student from the school was the intended target.

There are reports that the incident could be related to an ongoing feud in the area.

