Two men due in court over €1.7m cash seizure

Two men will appear in court in Wexford this morning, charged over the seizure of €1.7m in cash.

The seizure was a result of three searches in Dublin and Wexford by detectives targeting the Kinahan crime gang.

Four men, aged 29, 38, 44 and 47, were arrested during those searches. Yesterday, a 39-year-old woman was also detained.

All five were questioned at Wexford Garda station.

Yesterday evening, gardaí said the woman and two of the men had been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The other two men will appear before Wexford District Court later this morning.

