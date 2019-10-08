Two men due in court in connection with murder investigation in Dublin

Two men are due in court tomorrow charged in connection with a murder investigation in Dublin.

The men, in their 20s, were re-arrested this morning as part of of the investigation into the death of 34 year-old Vincent Parsons in Tallaght on Saturday the 24 of August.

He was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in the Killinarden Estate.

They are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Gardaí said the men are expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the case.