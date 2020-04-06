News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men due in court in connection with Dundalk ATM raid

The ATMS are both close to Dundalk Courthouse. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 07:34 AM

Two men will appear in court in the North today charged after the robbery of two ATMs in County Louth.

It happened in Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday.

The ATMs were taken from two banks in the Drogheda Main Street area at around 3.15am on Saturday morning.

Two cars were set alight outside both entrances to Dundalk Garda Station to hinder the gardaí's response.

An SUV and a red saloon car left the scene with the two ATMs in a trailer.

Gardaí and the PSNI began a cross border pursuit and a trailer containing the intact ATMs was later recovered close to Forkhill, Co Armagh.

Three men were arrested by police in the North and one of them was released.

The other two aged 24 and 29 have been charged with handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland and possession of criminal property.

They will appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today.

