NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men due in court in connection with discovery of Co Leitrim grow house

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 19, 2019 - 09:11 AM

Two men are due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Leitrim.

The Lithuanian men, aged 22 and 49, were arrested on Tuesday during the search of a property in the Manorhamilton area.

Gardaí discovered 140 cannabis plants in various stages of growth along with 1kg of processed cannabis and cultivation equipment.

The value of the find is estimated at €60,000.

The men will appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this morning.

READ MORE

Four ATMs stolen in Co Meath and Co Antrim

More on this topic

Accused made suicidal threats after release

Two men refused bail as they appear in court on forgery charges following Donegal raid

Student returns from US charged in connection with death of cyclist in Donegal

Jail for Cork man who stole soap from house but failed to make a clean getaway

KEYWORDS

CourtLeitrim

More in this Section

Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Waterford man

Four adults and three children rescued after boat ran aground on Lough Derg

Easter Sun-days: Temperatures to reach 23 degrees this weekend

Accused made suicidal threats after release


Lifestyle

Why our fashion editor relocated to Cork - and declared it the real fashion capital

Home delivery: The alternative to a hospital birth

Dig deep: Mind and body benefits of working in your garden

Life changing: Four women take a new direction in their 50s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »