Two men due in court in connection with discovery of Co Leitrim grow house

Two men are due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Leitrim.

The Lithuanian men, aged 22 and 49, were arrested on Tuesday during the search of a property in the Manorhamilton area.

Gardaí discovered 140 cannabis plants in various stages of growth along with 1kg of processed cannabis and cultivation equipment.

The value of the find is estimated at €60,000.

The men will appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this morning.