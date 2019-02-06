NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men due in court in connection with burglaries in Wexford and Wicklow

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 08:36 AM

Two men in their 20s are due in court this morning charged with a number of burglaries in Wexford and Wicklow.

Cigarettes and cash were taken after shops in Gorey, Co. Wexford and Redcross and Rathnew in Co. Wicklow were broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shortly afterwards a mobile phone shop was raided in Wicklow town.

Two men were arrested after their car was spotted in West Dublin and they're being detained at Wicklow Garda Station.

A large quantity of cigarettes, phones, sim cards and other property was recovered by investigating Gardaí.


