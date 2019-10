Two men are due in court in Limerick this morning in connection with burglaries and thefts in both Limerick and Clare.

They are charged in relation to a total of seven burglaries that all occurred on the 19th of April.

The burglaries took place at five takeaways in Limerick and Clare, as well as a restaurant and hair salon in Limerick.

The men - who are both in their 20s - are to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.