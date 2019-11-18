News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizure

Two men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizure
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Two men, in their 50s and 20s, are due in court this morning charged in connection with a drug seizure in Dublin on Saturday.

Officers stopped and searched a car on Balbutcher Lane and discovered cannabis herb.

In a follow-up operation, cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine was seized in Santry.

The total value of the haul is estimated to be €400,000.

The other people arrested as part of the investigation, two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 20s, have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

READ MORE

Gardaí discover €195k of heroin on derelict site in Limerick

More on this topic

Gardaí discover €195k of heroin on derelict site in LimerickGardaí discover €195k of heroin on derelict site in Limerick

Man remains in custody after €1.5m drug seizureMan remains in custody after €1.5m drug seizure

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

Gardaí charge man after seizure of €352,000 worth of drugs in CorkGardaí charge man after seizure of €352,000 worth of drugs in Cork


courtdrug seizureTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Sharp increase in number of illegal drugs detected in parcelsSharp increase in number of illegal drugs detected in parcels

Fine Gael Wexford by-election candidate says some asylum seekers may have been 'infiltrated by ISIS'Fine Gael Wexford by-election candidate says some asylum seekers may have been 'infiltrated by ISIS'

Winners announced for the 64th Cork Film FestivalWinners announced for the 64th Cork Film Festival

Lifeboat crew tried to save colleague after car went into seaLifeboat crew tried to save colleague after car went into sea


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »