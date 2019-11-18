Two men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizure

Two men, in their 50s and 20s, are due in court this morning charged in connection with a drug seizure in Dublin on Saturday.

Officers stopped and searched a car on Balbutcher Lane and discovered cannabis herb.

In a follow-up operation, cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine was seized in Santry.

The total value of the haul is estimated to be €400,000.

The other people arrested as part of the investigation, two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 20s, have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.