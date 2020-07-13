News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men due in court in connection with €1.2m cocaine seizure

Two men due in court in connection with €1.2m cocaine seizure
Cocaine worth around €1.2 million (pending analysis) found by gardaí in Meath.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 06:49 AM

Two men are due in court today after drugs worth €1.2 million were seized in Meath.

The discovery was made on the M3 near Ashbourne over the weekend.

The drugs were found when the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, backed by the Garda National Crime and Security Intelligence Service, stopped and searched two cars close to Ashbourne on Saturday.

They found cocaine worth around €1.2 million (pending analysis) as part of an intelligence-led operation to disrupt the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs.

Two men, aged 35 and 62, were arrested and were being questioned at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Both men are expected to appear before The Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

READ MORE

Twelfth of July to be marked with at-home celebrations in North

More on this topic

Burglar jailed after rape threat at women's homeBurglar jailed after rape threat at women's home

'Video' assault accused back in court over Carrigaline incident'Video' assault accused back in court over Carrigaline incident

Sea fisherman loses Court of Appeal case over length of trawlerSea fisherman loses Court of Appeal case over length of trawler

'We have had no sleep whatsoever': Cork 'Covid Party House' case hears from residents'We have had no sleep whatsoever': Cork 'Covid Party House' case hears from residents

CourtMeathTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Twelfth of July to be marked with at-home celebrations in NorthTwelfth of July to be marked with at-home celebrations in North

Coronavirus has big impact on mental healthCoronavirus has big impact on mental health

Masks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positiveMasks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positive

Picture of garda’s son, 2, shown in interviewPicture of garda’s son, 2, shown in interview


Lifestyle

The long-tailed tit’s nest is an architectural marvel.Richard Collins: Altruism of the long-tailed tits or not

The flight that brought us home to Ireland after our seven months sojourn in the Canary Islands (half our stay intended, half not) was the most comfortable I’ve experienced in years. With a large plane almost entirely to yourself, you could again pretend you were somebody.Damien Enright: Wonderful to see the green, green grass of home

IRISH folklore is replete with stories of priests praying for fine weather to help farmers save their crops in wet summers. However, the opposite could soon be happening when divine powers may have to be invoked to provide rain. And not just for farmers.Donal Hickey: Praying for rain — in Ireland

Geography is often the defining factor for the destiny of an island. Those islands that lie close to the shore have often been snapped up by interests on the mainland and their morphology changed to something completely different.The Islands of Ireland: Tarbert morphed onto the mainland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »