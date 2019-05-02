NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men due in court charged with ATM thefts in the North

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 09:00 AM

Police in Northern Ireland investigating a number of recent cash machine thefts have charged two men with a number of offences.

They are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court this morning.

It comes after a 31-year-old man appeared in court yesterday in connection with the theft of an ATM in County Antrim on Tuesday.

The PSNI said a digger was used to tear the cash machine from a filling station at Tully Road, Nutts corner in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

The machine was recovered a short time later.

The man was remanded in custody with his next court date set for later this month.

Hours after the appearance, police investigating the string of thefts said they had arrested two other men “on suspicion of a number of offences including theft, criminal damage and arson.”

The men, aged 21 and 23 years old have now been charged and are due to appear in court this morning.

