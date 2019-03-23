NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men due in court after Sligo robbery

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Two men are due before court in Sligo in connection with a robbery at a business in the town.

At around midday on Thursday, two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a knife and hammer went into a business at Deepwater Quay in Sligo.

They threatened staff and demanded money, they left with a cash

No one was injured.

Garda investigating the robbery carried out searches and arrested a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old man in the Sligo area on Thursday.

They were detained at Ballymote Garda Station.

A car and items connected with the robbery were also seized for examination.

Both men are scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court in connection with the robbery.

