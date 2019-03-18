NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men die in overnight crash in Co Louth

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 07:42 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash in Carlingford, Co Louth.

It happened on the R173, Carlingford at 12.35am this morning.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene following the single-car collision.

No other people were injured.

The bodies have been removed to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk for post mortem examinations.

READ MORE

Latest: Three teens die in crush at St Patrick's Day party in Co Tyrone

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlingford Garda Station on 042-9373102, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Motorcyclist, 40s, dies in Tallaght crash

Man, 19, arrested in connection with fatal 2016 fire

Susanna Reid to Piers Morgan: I’m not your wife!

Urine test may more accurately detect prostate cancer

KEYWORDS

CrashLouth

More in this Section

Corbyn says soldiers must be held to account after Bloody Sunday murder charge

'Hugely frustrating': Creighton says social media firms too slow in blocking terror content

My 'smallies' are going to love it: Rob Heffernan on being Cork's Grand Marshal

Woman due in Limerick court after €196,000 and cannabis seized


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Stephen Palmer's blogs connect Irish people around the world

Ask John Paul: Men who share the Pope’s name on the big changes during their lifetime

Appliance of science: Why does it feel good to scratch an itch?

Sunny days for Dingle animation as native son John Rice returns with festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »