Two men die in overnight crash in Co Louth

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash in Carlingford, Co Louth.

It happened on the R173, Carlingford at 12.35am this morning.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene following the single-car collision.

No other people were injured.

The bodies have been removed to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk for post mortem examinations.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlingford Garda Station on 042-9373102, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.