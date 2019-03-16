NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men die following separate Co Antrim road collisions

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 06:04 PM

Two men have died following separate road crashes in Co Antrim.

The PSNI said the incidents both happened on Saturday morning.

One man died after the car he was driving left the carriageway at Ballyhill Road near Nutts Corner shortly before 8.25am.

The other man died after his car collided with a stationary lorry on the Belfast bound A8 dual carriageway at around 7.50am.

Both roads have since re-opened.

Chief Inspector Neil Beck said: “Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding both tragic fatal collisions.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact police at Antrim or Larne on 101.”

- Press Association

