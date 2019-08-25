News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men charged with murder of Malcolm McKeown

By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 12:08 PM

Two men have been charged with the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

Mr McKeown, 54, was found dead in his car at a petrol station in Waringstown, Co Down, on Monday evening.

Police said he had been shot.

Detectives arrested two men, aged 24 and 25, yesterday morning.

The arrests came on the same day that Mr McKeown was laid to rest following a funeral at Emmanuel Church in Lurgan.

Today, a PSNI spokesman said two men, aged 24 and 25, had been charged with the murder of Mr McKeown.

They are set to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

