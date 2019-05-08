NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men charged with murder of 43-year-old father of nine remanded in custody

The scene of the shooting
By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 05:35 PM

Two men have been remanded in custody today after they were accused of the murder of Eamon Kelly who was killed in a shooting in Dublin 2012.

Kenneth Donoghue, 43 with an address at Hazelgrove Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, and Darren Murphy, 48, with an address at Rory O’Connor House, Dublin 1, were charged with murdering Eamon Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on Dublin's north-side, on December 4, 2012.

They also faced a connected firearms charge for unlawful possession of a Glock pistol with intent to endanger life.

Father-of-nine Kelly, 65, was shot a number of times in the chest as he walked towards his home.

The two men were arrested yesterday/today (wed) and taken to Raheny Garda station where they were charged.

Mr Donoghue before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court, yesterday/today (wed) morning. Garda Donal O'Shea gave evidence of arrest charge and caution.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court.

Mr Donoghue was remanded in custody and will face his next hearing on May 14 at Cloverhill District Court.

Co-defendant Darren Murphy appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy during the evening sitting of the district court. Detective Garda Basil Grimes told the court Mr Murphy replied, “I’ve nothing to say” when the charges were put to him.

The accused dressed in a navy t-shirt and trousers sat silently throughout the hearing.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 15 next.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed before they can be returned for trial.

In 2015 Sean Connolly, then aged 35, of Bernard Curtis House, Bluebell, Dublin was jailed for life after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Eamon Kelly.

Murder accused told gardaí he hit 'aggressor' with a stick to defend friend, court told

Judge fines publican with links to Kerry GAA for after-hours drinking at his pub

Judge refuses application by liquidator to impose directorship restrictions on company founder

Court allows consortium suing over award of country's second mobile phone licence to amend claim

